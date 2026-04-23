It was a thrilling showcase of junior road tennis as the Sandy Lane Charitable Trust Junior Road Tennis Tournament reached its climax recently.

Eight champions emerged at the Road Tennis Elite Academy on Howells Cross Road following a series of competitive and high-quality matches.

In the younger age groups, Nia Inniss won the girls’ primary school final, defeating Aziza Clarke 21–17, 21–7.

Tune in to Thursday’s CBC NewsNight for a look at the older divisions.