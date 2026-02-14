Young Tridents finish 2nd in Group C at CONCACAF qualifiers

The Barbados Under-17 national football team is back on home soil after an impressive campaign in the CONCACAF qualifiers.

The Young Tridents returned home yesterday from Trinidad and Tobago following a second-place finish in Group C.

Barbados ended the tournament with nine points after winning three matches and losing only once, to group winners Mexico.

The results meant that Barbados narrowly missed out on qualifying for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Head Coach Marlon Harte says this is an exciting time for youth football.

One of the team’s captains, Jamarco Johnson, shared his experience at the tournament.