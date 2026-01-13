The Government continues to boost efforts to strengthen national capacity in artificial intelligence, data systems, and digital governance.

The latest effort comes through a 12-week deep tech fellowship programme — a partnership between the Ministry of Innovation, Industry Science and Technology (MIST) and Amini, a Barbados-based deep tech company founded by Kate Kallot, who is a 2025 Time 100 Impact Honoree.

The fully-funded programme will bring together ten high-potential local technology fellows to work directly on real challenges faced by Government ministries and public institutions.

Minister of Innovation, Industry, Science and Technology, Jonathan Reid, says the fellowship represents a strategic expansion of the ongoing collaboration between MIST and Amini.

Founder and CEO of Amini, Kate Kallot, says her Barbadian company sees the fellowship as moving from intention to real capability.