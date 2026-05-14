UWI and Sagicor launch regional AI initiative
A major artificial intelligence initiative is being launched to prepare the Caribbean for the digital economy.
The University of the West Indies, in partnership with regional company Sagicor, is rolling out a new AI and Financial Services Hub.
Speaking at the company’s annual council meeting, Professor Justin Robinson, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the UWI Five Islands Campus, said the initiative marks a shift towards regional self-reliance in technology.