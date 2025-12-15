22-Year-Old Remanded on Robbery, Deception Charges

A 22-year-old man of Upper Fordes Road, Clapham, St. Michael is scheduled to appear in the District “A” Criminal Court today on charges of robbery and criminal deception.

Akeel Shaquan Hamblin was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery, alleged to have been committed on November 17 and 27.

He also faces a charge of criminal deception, which occurred on November 28, 2025.

The total value of the stolen property is estimated at BDS $86,970.

He appeared before Magistrate Manila Renee in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 2, and was not required to plead to the indictable offences.

Hamblin was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) and is scheduled to reappear on Monday January 12, 2026.