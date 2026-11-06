Barbadian triathlete Alexis Lashley finished 16th this morning at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

Lashley lined up among 32 competitors in the Women’s Individual Sprint Triathlon, which comprised a 750-metre swim, a 20-kilometre bike ride and a five-kilometre run.

She made a strong start, exiting the water in seventh position, but a problem with her helmet strap resulted in a longer-than-expected first transition.

On the bike, she worked to rejoin the leading group but was unable to close the gap.

With the run being the weakest of her three disciplines, Lashley adopted a more controlled approach, eventually crossing the finish line in 16th place.

It marks a strong effort from the young Bajan athlete, who closes out an impressive triathlon season.