Barbados Fire Service promotes healthy living

The Barbados Fire Service is doing its part to promote healthy living among Barbadians.

Today, it hosted a “Health Day” at the Cadogan, Mayers, Marshall (CMM) Emergency Services Complex, as part of its activities for Fire Service Week.

Students and members of the public visited the various booths present, including one which allowed them to learn more about the Fire Service.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Henderson Patrick, outlined the importance of having health checks.

The Deputy Chief Fire Officer is also making an appeal for more interested individuals to come forward to join their ranks as officers.

He says while they just last week introduced a new batch of officers to the service, there are still spaces which need to be filled.