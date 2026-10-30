Barbados will continue to have a voice at the highest level of global communications policy, following the reappointment of Dr the Honourable Allyson Leacock, Chairman of the Barbados Broadcasting Authority (BBA), to the Board of Directors of the International Institute of Communications (IIC) for a further two years.

She is the first and remains the only Caribbean national to have been appointed to the IIC Board, having initially joined in 2024.

The reappointment was confirmed at the IIC’s annual conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which marked the closing event of the Institute’s Communications Policy and Regulation Week. The event brought together regulators, policymakers, industry leaders and academics from around the world to discuss the future of media, telecommunications and the digital economy.

Throughout the week, Dr Leacock, in her dual capacity as an IIC Board Director and BBA Chairman, played a prominent role in the programme, including as a panellist on creative economy, globalisation and cultural resilience.