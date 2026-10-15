Dry conditions pose challenge for local crop farmers

Infrequent rainfall, along with the extreme heat affecting the island, is posing a challenge for local crop farmers, as some now face a lack of water.

However, local agriculture officials are actively exploring various methods to mitigate the impact of these weather conditions.

This was revealed as the Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation held an agri-clinic at Carmeta’s Retail Store in Six Roads, St Philip, today.

Vonardo Corbin reports.