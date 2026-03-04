Government is rolling out a national breakfast programme in primary schools starting this September.

The announcement came from Minister of Education Transformation Chad Blackman as he addressed a World Obesity Day Youth Summit at Sandals Royal Barbados this morning.

He said some children are showing up to school without meals, and it’s negatively affecting their focus, energy and ability to learn.

The minister says school tours confirmed the problem, noting that not having breakfast is having an obvious impact on some students.