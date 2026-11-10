The winner of the 2026 Commonwealth Caribbean Rhodes Scholarship has been announced.

Trinidadian Elliot Ross-Dick has been selected for the prestigious scholarship, earning the opportunity to pursue his studies at the University of Oxford.

The Rhodes Scholarship was established following a contribution made by Cecil Rhodes to the University of Oxford in 1902, with the first scholarship recipient enrolled in 1903.

In making the announcement this evening, President of Barbados, His Excellency the Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, said the selection process attracted numerous applications, with eight candidates advancing to the final stage. However, in the end, there could only be one winner.

Ross-Dick says he is humbled to have been chosen and had high praise for his support system.