Government explores offshore solution to sargassum invasion
The battle against the island’s sargassum seaweed invasion is moving offshore.
Government is exploring a new line of defence that could stop the seaweed before it blankets local beaches.
Officials from the Ministry of the Environment, National Beautification and Fisheries have been consulting with a company based in the Dominican Republic on the best way to remedy the situation.
The company, called DESMI, provides a product known as mesh booms to prevent the seaweed from reaching the shores.
Today, they toured Oistins Beach, where there is a growing build-up.
Vonardo Corbin has more.