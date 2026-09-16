Government explores offshore solution to sargassum invasion

The battle against the island’s sargassum seaweed invasion is moving offshore.

Government is exploring a new line of defence that could stop the seaweed before it blankets local beaches.

Officials from the Ministry of the Environment, National Beautification and Fisheries have been consulting with a company based in the Dominican Republic on the best way to remedy the situation.

The company, called DESMI, provides a product known as mesh booms to prevent the seaweed from reaching the shores.

Today, they toured Oistins Beach, where there is a growing build-up.

Vonardo Corbin has more.