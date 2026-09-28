Government to modernise Barbados Fire Service

Government is working to transform the Barbados Fire Service into a comprehensive emergency response organisation, as it seeks to better meet the demands of an evolving world.

Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Gregory Nicholls, provided details on the modernisation during a thanksgiving service at the Bethel Methodist Church to mark the start of Fire Service Week 2026.

He says this was just one of the future plans for the organisation.

He further outlined the aims and the intent of the transformation.