The Barbados Police Service is getting a boost for its women’s football programme, following a sponsorship of football uniforms from IGM Stage Lighting.

The uniforms were presented at Police Headquarters by IGM Stage Lighting Business Development Officer, Kevin Bynoe.

The contribution comes as the Police Sports Club women’s football team prepares for the upcoming Women’s Premier League and Prime Minister’s Cup competitions.

The Barbados Police Service says the sponsorship is welcomed and will assist the team’s female athletes as they represent the Police Sports Club.