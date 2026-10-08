Lunchtime concert series showcases students’ creative talents

The Ministry of Education Transformation’s annual lunchtime concert series returned yesterday, placing a spotlight on students in the creative arts.

Coordinator for the series, Randy Eastmond, says the initiative is part of Education Month, giving children a chance to perform and allowing teachers to showcase what they have been working on.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the first concert at Worthing Square.

Mr Eastmond says he is happy with the turnout so far.

He is encouraging the public to come out every Wednesday for the rest of Education Month and support the children as they showcase their talents.