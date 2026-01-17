Hundreds of supporters turned out at the Westbury Primary School this evening as veteran politician and attorney-at-law Michael Lashley secured the nomination for the City of Bridgetown seat and was elected unopposed.

The development comes after it was confirmed that sitting City MP Corey Lane would not be contesting the seat, clearing the way for Lashley’s return to frontline politics.

Supporters gathered early, creating a lively atmosphere as Lashley arrived to loud applause and expressions of confidence in his leadership and experience.

He subsequently addressed the nomination meeting.

Mr. Lashley expressed his appreciation for his former constituents, while pledging to assist those he intends to represent.

Today’s event follows closely on political activity in St Michael, where Tyra Trotman and Senator Lynette Holder contested the St Michael Central two nights ago. That contest ended with Trotman emerging victorious, drawing significant public interest and turnout.

With momentum building across constituencies, today’s unopposed outcome in Bridgetown signals growing consolidation within party ranks ahead of the next phase of the campaign.