Minister Lashley: Growing trend in gun violence and retaliatory crimes

Government is moving to place on the law books the Criminal Gangs (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2026, as part of its wider legislative programme.

Leading off debate in the Lower House today, Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice, Michael Lashley, said there has been a growing trend in gun violence and retaliatory crimes.

Minister Lashley made it abundantly clear that Barbados has gangs and that there are individuals engaged in such activity.

He also stressed that gangs pose a threat throughout the region and to the institutions of governance across many Caribbean democracies.