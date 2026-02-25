Businesses entering and exiting the Barbadian landscape is nothing new.

In fact, Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn says mergers and acquisitions, along with companies entering and leaving the market, are not out of the ordinary.

He was commenting on the recent announcements that Bryden’s Pharmacies, Berger Paints, and Cavi and Vino will be closing their doors shortly, as reported in the media.

Minister Straughn noted that the government always asks companies considering such decisions to review existing policies to see if anything can be done to encourage a change of course.

He added that this is why officials maintain a robust surveillance mechanism.

However, he stressed that private sector engagement with the relevant line ministries and the Ministry of Finance is essential for any potential intervention.

He also reminded that Barbados operates in a challenging and competitive environment, and business decisions are influenced not only locally but also by external economic factors.