National Road Tennis Day not officially sanctioned

The recent declaration by road tennis promoter Ricardo Marshall designating June 25th as “National Road Tennis Day” has come under scrutiny after Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith said the observance had not received the necessary approval or endorsement from either the relevant national sporting federation or the appropriate Government authority.

Minister Griffith said while he supports initiatives that promote sport and community engagement, national events of this nature are expected to follow established protocols and secure the relevant endorsements before being staged.

He added that the use of the “national” designation may create the impression of official recognition or State endorsement where none has been granted.

The Minister emphasised that Government’s position is not to discourage community-led sporting events, but to ensure that they are properly coordinated, particularly where multiple stakeholders or the reputation of national sporting programmes may be involved.