Participants in this year’s CIBC National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA) Culinary Arts Competition are being exposed to new and interesting ways of preparing meals using local fruits and produce.

This is happening through the annual NIFCA Culinary Arts Workshops.

This year’s programme features special workshops led by industry experts, including food scientist and author Taymer Mason, who is focusing on plant-based agro-processing, and Bernice Chase, who is focusing on vegetable pickling and Bajan fruit mince.

The first of four workshops was held today at the Caribbean Cuisine Culinary Institute in Bank Hall, St Michael.

Coordinator for NIFCA Culinary Arts 2026, Dr Sonia Peter, says it is vital for competitors to learn how to utilise local fruits and produce. Dr Peter says Ms Mason will also guide participants through ten ways to utilise plantain.