Barbadians are being urged to use traditional Bajan products and ingredients when preparing their meals.

The call has come from Nutrition Officer with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Glencil Taylor.

She was speaking during a service at St Mary’s Anglican Church in The City to mark the start of Nutrition Month, under the theme “Fuelling Wellness, Preserving Culture.”

Ms Taylor says there is still tremendous interest in nutrition, even greater than in previous years.