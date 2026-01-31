Over $250,000 won in Courts promotions this year

This year, several people won over 250 thousand dollars in four promotions put on by Unicomer Courts Limited.

Jamal Mohan is one thousand dollars richer after being announced the winner of Courts Optical’s Glimmer and Glow promotion.

He beat five other competitors and was announced the winner after purchasing new spectacles from Courts Optical.

Twelve people also walked away as winners in the Courts Jingle All the Way promotion.

Three of them were grand prize winners of six thousand dollars each, they are Mitchell Padmore, Sonia Browne, and Sanisha Butcher.

The grand prize in the Courts Christmas Cash Out promotion went to Ingrid Rogers, who pocketed six thousand dollars.

Courts Pot-O-Gold 60th Anniversary Edition produced a number of winners, with a handful of people winning six thousand dollars apiece.

Second place in that competition went to Wendy Cornebert, who won 60 thousand dollars. The prize was collected by Latoya Phillips.