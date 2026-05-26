Seven months into a one-year ban, executive members of Payne’s Wrestling Club say they are still seeking what they describe as due process in the matter.

The Barbados Wrestling Association maintains that the Payne club and wrestler Kwami Inniss breached the code of conduct after he wore a Cuban national singlet at the national trials held on October 18th, 2025.

However, according to Head Coach Yaima Payne, there has still been no meeting with the Wrestling Association or with any person or entity capable of mediating the impasse.

Vice-President of the club, Michelle Reid, is also questioning the constitutionality of the ban.

The club says that if there is no movement in the process, it will seek intervention from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.