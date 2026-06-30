The visiting PHD Hoops of the United States have ended their series against Barbados teams in a two-all tie.

After losing their opening game to Fushionz Boutique Station Hill Cavaliers by 20 points, and then to a Barbados National Select team by 44, a decision was made to offer the Americans some easier opposition.

PHD Hoops won game three against a Pinelands junior team by a 32-point margin and then defeated NSC Tridents by 34 points in the final game of the series.

We have a report on that final tour game.