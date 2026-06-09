Police investigating fatal collision in St Michael

Police at District ‘A’ Station are conducting investigations into a fatal collision that occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Monday, 8 June 2026, along Codrington Road, St Michael, involving two motor vans.

Initial investigations indicate that the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when the collision occurred.

Ambulance personnel responded and examined the body of one of the male drivers but found no signs of life. A medical doctor later visited the scene, examined the body and pronounced him dead.

The driver of the second vehicle complained of minor injuries.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.