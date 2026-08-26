By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Max Foster, CNN

London (CNN) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived back in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, multiple media outlets reported, six years after they left the country and stepped back from royal life.

The BBC, the country’s public broadcaster, earlier reported that Prince Harry and Meghan – along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – were understood to have flown privately into Britain from California.

The Telegraph newspaper reported the family landed around lunchtime on Wednesday at Birmingham Airport. The family was reported to have made the journey on a Bombardier Global Express XRS luxury long-range business jet, according to Britain’s PA Media news agency.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes would not confirm the family’s movements when CNN reached out.

The Sussexes’ return to the UK after living in the United States for the past six years was revealed last week. Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, are already enrolled in British schools for the coming term, which is due to start in September. They will be joined by their dogs, while their chickens are going to be cared for in Montecito, a spokesperson for the Sussexes told CNN. The family has been living in the exclusive coastal neighborhood of Montecito, southern California, for the past several years.

Harry and Meghan are returning to the UK as private citizens and will not be resuming any official duties on behalf of King Charles III.

The couple left the UK for North America in 2020 after stepping back from royal life, and the years since have seen a public falling out with the wider royal family. Harry and Meghan had cited tabloid intrusion, racism in British institutions, online abuse and complex family dynamics as among the reasons behind their departure.

Harry has made several trips back to the UK, including for the funeral of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and the coronation of his father King Charles III the following year.

Security sticking point

The family were most recently back in Britain over the summer when they visited King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove, the monarch’s private country residence in Gloucestershire, England. It was the first time the 77-year-old monarch had been reunited with his grandchildren in four years. The Sussexes also spent time with Harry’s mother’s side of the family at Althorp House, the Spencer estate in Northamptonshire.

King Charles was only informed of the family’s move earlier this month. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were also told of the Sussexes’ plans.

When asked by CNN last week why they were moving back, a source close to the couple would only remark on how much they enjoyed their visit as a family to the UK last month.

Any time Prince Harry has previously returned to the UK, one sticking point has been his family’s close police protection. He has fought a yearslong legal battle against the UK government as his taxpayer-funded security was downgraded by its Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) after he and Meghan ceased official work on behalf of the monarch. Since then, it has been determined on a case-by-case basis.

Last year, he lost a challenge against the Home Office in the UK Court of Appeal on the decision. At the time, the duke said he couldn’t “see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”

It’s unclear if the security arrangements had changed in recent weeks or who would pay for any required security once back in Britain. At the end of June, he was still waiting on a review by RAVEC’s Risk Management Board.

A UK government spokesperson has previously described its protective security system as “rigorous and proportionate.”

Separately in July, Harry and six other high-profile figures lost their privacy case against a British tabloid publisher in the UK High Court. Last week, a judge ruled that the group – which also includes Elton John and his husband David Furnish – must make an initial payment of £9.5 million ($13 million) to Associated Newspapers Limited. However, the group face paying up to a reported £34.5 million ($46.9 million) in total legal costs.

Harry and Meghan are settling back in the UK for an extended period of time, according to British media, and will live in a private property outside of London. It is believed they will set up their base in the Cotswolds, an affluent part of the central English countryside.The pair have not yet spoken publicly about their plans.

The duke will likely have charity engagements in the weeks ahead, such as the annual ceremony run by WellChild, a charity that cares for seriously ill children and young people in the UK. Preparations are also underway for his Invictus Games, which will be hosted in Birmingham next year.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s latest posts on Instagram suggest she will continue to grow her As Ever lifestyle business. In recent days, there have also been rumors the duchess could be eyeing a return to acting. She is in talks to possibly join the third season of Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen,” which shoots in the UK, a person familiar with ongoing discussions previously told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

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