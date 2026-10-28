The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is currently caring for more critically ill patients than at any time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reports that influenza, COVID-19 and other common respiratory viruses are contributing to most of these cases.

In an update issued today, the Ministry says it expects this heightened level of illness to continue into February next year.

It cautions that the more severe cases are placing serious pressure on the QEH, resulting in longer wait times for people visiting the Accident and Emergency Department.

The QEH had previously advised that, in keeping with its triage process, patients with the most urgent needs would be seen first.

The Ministry further advises that, in addition to getting the flu shot, which is available free of charge at all polyclinics, Barbadians should seek medical attention early if they experience difficulty breathing, chest pain, a high fever lasting more than 48 hours, confusion and/or signs of dehydration.

It also recommends preventive measures, such as washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home when feeling unwell and, for those in high-risk groups, wearing masks in public spaces.