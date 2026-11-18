Former Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, is expected to deliver a lecture this evening at 6 p.m. at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

The topic will be “Leadership, Governance and the Caribbean Experience”.

The lecture is part of a series organised by the National Library Service.

Dr Gonsalves will reflect on how Caribbean leaders and the people of the region have addressed some of the challenges they have faced over the years.