RF Prime moved into second place in the Group 1 standings of the Prime Minister’s Cup Women’s Football Competition with a victory last night.

In the lone fixture at Friendship, RF Prime defeated Whitehall Stars 6-0 to record their first win.

The women’s competition continues tonight with a clash between Police Women and Kick-Start Women at Friendship.

Meanwhile, the men’s Round of 16 will get underway following the women’s match, when Empire face Ivy Rovers at 9 p.m.