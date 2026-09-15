Meanwhile, scholarship winner Kenya Belle and grant recipient Rommel Clarke say they intend to use their newly obtained qualifications, when their studies are completed, to help guide the development of Barbados’ energy sector.

Clarke says a Doctorate of Business Administration in Emerging Technologies, with a concentration in Generative Artificial Intelligence, will assist with better management of the grid.

Meanwhile, Belle believes studying Renewable Energy, Technology and Sustainability will help to reduce Barbados’ dependency on fossil fuels.

The other recipients are Kenya Franklin, who will be pursuing a Master of Laws at the University of Cambridge; Rommel Clarke, who will be studying for a Doctorate of Business Administration in Emerging Technologies, with a concentration in Generative Artificial Intelligence, at Golden Gate University in the United States; and Jamalia Frederick, who will be pursuing a PhD in Construction Management at the University of Reading.