St. Michael School students excel in CAPE earning six merit list places

Sixth Form students of The St. Michael School have achieved greatness in last year’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations.

Collectively, they earned six places on the CAPE merit lists with accomplishments in Physical Education and Sport, Accounting, History, and Green Engineering.

But it is Upper Sixth student Megan Allan who shined the greatest, achieving the title of top regional performer in Green Engineering Unit One and becoming the only student in the region to earn a Grade One.

Speaking on her achievement, Ms Allan says she did not expect to gain top honours.

The Ministry of Energy has awarded Ms Allan for her achievement.

Minister of Energy and Business, Senator Lisa Cummins, says the ministry has committed to this being just the first of such prizes, as it will award the student who achieves the highest score in Green Engineering going forward.

She says the skills acquired by students studying such subjects, especially Green Engineering, are going to be important, bearing in mind the country’s energy transition.