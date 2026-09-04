Students to receive free breakfast when new school year opens
Students at public nursery and primary schools will receive free breakfast when the new school year opens.
Minister of Education Transformation, Chad Blackman, made the announcement while attending a joint ministerial meeting on issues surrounding the new school year.
He spoke to the media on the Government-led Schools’ Breakfast Programme.
Minister Blackman also shared that the Ministry’s Community Service Learning Initiative will also begin at secondary schools when the new school year starts.