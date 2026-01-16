Tyra Trotman secures St. Michael Central nomination in landslide victory

Attorney-at-law Tyra Trotman has been voted as the new candidate to represent St Michael Central for the Barbados Labour Party.

She beat the Chief Executive Officer of the Small Business Association, Dr. Lynette Holder, in a landslide victory of 156 votes to 45 at Combermere School tonight.

This follows the outgoing Member of Parliament and Speaker of the House, Arthur Holder’s announcement that he would not be seeking re-election in the next General Election.