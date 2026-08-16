A veteran educator is throwing his full support behind the Ministry of Education, Transformation’s decision to put a hold on the proposed Continuous Assessment Framework for Secondary School Transition.

Jeff Broomes told CBC News that students continuing with the format where they sit the Barbados Secondary Schools Entrance Examination when they reach Class Four is the right way to go.

He is also commending Minister of Education, Transformation Chad Blackman for giving parents of children entering Class Three this September a reprieve from the proposed Continuous Assessment Framework.

Mr Broomes says he is pleased that Minister Blackman has demonstrated that he is a man who listens and responds to words of advice.

He says he was always of the view that the proposals were faulty on two counts.

Mr Broomes also does not agree with the section of the proposal suggesting that students should sit the Standardised English Test in Class Three and the Standardised Mathematics Test in Class Four.