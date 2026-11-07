Woman sentenced to 240 hours of community service for criminal deception

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with Criminal Deception in connection with an incident which occurred on August 15, 2026.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Financial Crimes Investigation Unit arrested and formally charged Asherah Sapphire Johnson-Welch of Gemswick, St. Philip.

Johnson-Welch appeared before Acting Magistrate Shakieda Sealy in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 1 on Friday, November 6, 2026, and pleaded guilty to the offence.

She was granted bail in the sum of $1,500 and sentenced to perform 240 hours of community service.

She was also ordered to pay $500 in compensation and is scheduled to reappear in court on Tuesday, February 9, 2027.