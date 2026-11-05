Prime Minister Mia Mottley and other Government officials today joined World Bank President Ajay Banga on a tour of several projects across the island, highlighting work carried out with loans from the institution.

Mr. Banga was accompanied by his wife, Ritu Banga, and members of his team as they visited the various sites.

The tour ended with a symbolic tree-planting ceremony at the National Botanical Gardens, as a gesture of gratitude for allowing developing countries such as Barbados to access lower interest rates for projects critical to national development.

Prime Minister Mottley expressed her gratitude to Mr. Banga for the Bank’s assistance to small, vulnerable states such as Barbados, as well as the work that will be undertaken moving forward.