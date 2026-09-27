Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with the occasional brief scattered light to heavy showers, periods of rain, and a chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 3:59 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 4:02 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 9:45a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 10:16 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:50 p.m.