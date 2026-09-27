Weather forecast for Sunday, September 27, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with the occasional brief scattered light to heavy showers, periods of rain, and a chance of scattered thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 3:59 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 4:02 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 9:45a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 10:16 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.
Sunset: 5:50 p.m.