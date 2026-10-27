Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Sunny, with isolated cloudy periods and a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: An upper-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with the occasional light to heavy showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 4:32 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 4:05 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 9:45 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 10:48 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Sunset: 5:33 p.m.