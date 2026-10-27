Weather forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Sunny, with isolated cloudy periods and a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: An upper-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with the occasional light to heavy showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 4:32 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 4:05 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 9:45 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 10:48 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.
Sunset: 5:33 p.m.